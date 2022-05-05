Vaccine Fatigue Behind Poor Booster Response: Adar Poonawalla To NDTV

Adar Poonawalla said the centre is considering reducing the gap for booster shots from nine to six months

One year after the deadly Delta wave of Covid devastated India, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawalla, has told NDTV that while things may be better, we are not out of the woods yet and boosters will be essential to take at least once this year.

The Serum Institute (SII) has produced the Covishield vaccine in India, which is the same as Oxford's AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK. The other vaccine produced by the SII, Covavax, will be available to all above the age of 12 in a few says, said Mr Poonawalla.

"Don't want to become too complacent too quickly about Covid," Mr Poonawalla told NDTV in an exclusive interview, adding that vaccine fatigue appeared to be a key reason why the booster drive was seeing a poor response.

"Vaccine fatigue is behind the poor booster response, the fear factor about Covid is less," he said, adding that "it is important to boost the population at least once this year".

He said the centre is considering reducing the gap for booster shots from nine to six months.

Mr Poonawalla said the SII has applied for Covavax use in children under the age of 12.

Asked how long it would take to make a new vaccine against a new variant, Mr Poonawalla said if it is Omicron specific, it can be done in three months since work on this had already started.

"For a new variant, we need six to seven months for a new vaccine to be approved, much shorter than 12 months for original", he said.