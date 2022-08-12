Vacate Houses, 11 Madhya Pradesh Villages Told Amid Dam Seepage Concerns

An alert has been sounded in 11 villages.

Authorities in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and have directed people residing in 11 villages to vacate their houses and move to safety after it was found that the seepage of water from an under-construction dam has increased.

The Rs 304.4 crore dam project has been under construction for the last four years for addressing irrigation needs of 52 villages.

State's Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat is at the dam site in Dhar. His fellow minister and local MLA Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon is already camping at the spot with senior district administration and police officials.

"Efforts to control the seepage from the dam were unsuccessful. Since Friday morning, it has further increased and posed a threat to the security of the dam. Considering the gravity of the matter, we have directed people in 11 villages to leave their homes immediately and move to safer places," Dhar collector Pankaj Jain was reported saying by news agency PTI on Friday.

The length of the said dam is 590 meters and the height is 52 meters and at present 15 MCM water is stored in the said dam.

The rescue work is being carried out by a team of the National Disaster Response Force or the NDRF and the state disaster response force. They are assisted by Indore and neighboring police stations along with the staff of Home Guard and Revenue Department.

Two helicopters of the Airforce and an Army company have been placed on standby.