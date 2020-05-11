Uttarakhand Yoga Trainers Arrested Over Harrassment of Japanese Woman

The woman had lodged a complaint at the police station accusing the three, working at a yoga school in Aam Bagh area .

The accused were arrested from their residence on Sunday (Representational)

Rishikesh:

Three yoga teachers were arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually harassing a Japanese woman, police said.

The woman had lodged a complaint at the Muni ki Reti Police Station on Saturday accusing the three, working at a yoga school in Aam Bagh area of pressurising her to have sex with them, Kotwali Police Station in-charge Ritesh Shah said.

The accused were arrested from their residence on Sunday on the basis of the complaint, he said.

They were identified as Harikishan (43) from Amritsar, Chandrakant (32) from Raiwala in Dehradun and Somraj (23) from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh. 

Sexual HarrasmentJapanese WomanUttarakhand

