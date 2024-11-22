Uttarakhand Wins Best State Award In Fisheries Development

Uttarakhand awarded for its contributions to the growth of fisheries and aquaculture sector.

Uttarakhand was awarded the Best State in the category of the Himalayan and North-Eastern States by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad for its remarkable achievements and innovative initiatives in fisheries development.

During the occasion of world Fisheries day 2024, the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry & Dairying, GoI awarded Uttrakhand as the "Best Himalayan and North Eastern State".

This accolade was conferred on the state on November 21--- World Fisheries Day.

Uttarakhand Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries BVRC Purushottam received the award from Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Thursday.

As per the CMO, the state's milestones in fisheries development include 'Trout Farming Expansion,' wherein, the fisheries department has established over 1,400 trout raceways across the state, boosting trout farming and production. In infrastructure development, the state has developed a state-level aquapark and a wholesale fish market in Udham Singh Nagar, creating significant opportunities for fish farmers under the Matsya Sampada Yojana.

In terms of market linkages, a landmark agreement was signed between local fish farmers' groups and ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) for fish supply, providing farmers with reliable market access and enhancing their income.

These initiatives are part of Uttarakhand's concerted efforts to empower fish farmers, promote sustainable aquaculture, and diversify livelihood options in the Himalayan region, the CMO statement mentioned.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated the Fisheries Department and fish farmers on this recognition.

"This award reflects the dedication and innovative approach of the state towards empowering farmers and promoting sustainable livelihoods. The government remains committed to enhancing the income of farmers and livestock farmers through various schemes and initiatives," CMO quoted the Chief Minister as saying.