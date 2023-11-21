"I'm Safe, How Are Parents": Worker's Chat With Brother From Tunnel

Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue: Rescuers released a video and the images of the trapped workers

Rescue teams in Uttarakhand are battling against time to evacuate 41 construction workers who have been trapped under debris for 10 days following a tunnel collapse.

In a significant breakthrough, the rescuers released a video and the images of the trapped workers early this morning, providing a sense of relief to their families.

The images were captured by an endoscopic flexi camera was pushed through a six-inch pipe inserted through the rubble last night to send food for them.

Rescue officials were seen speaking to the workers through Walkie Talkies or radio handsets. The camera and walkie-talkie connection with the workers is a significant development in the long-drawn rescue operation.

It has been an agonising wait for the families keeping vigil outside the tunnel.

Speaking to NDTV, the brother of a trapped worker said that he spoke to his brother through the walkie talkie. "He told me that they are safe. He also asked me about our parents," said Vikram Singh.

Mr Singh said that authorities have assured the families of the workers that they will be rescued soon.

Vikaram's brother Pushkar Singh is one of the 41 men trapped inside the tunnel.

The workers' prolonged confinement within the tunnel is raising serious concerns about their health and well-being.

Doctors have also emphasised the need for comprehensive rehabilitation for the trapped workers, fearing that the prolonged confinement may necessitate both mental and physical recovery processes.

Rescuers said significant progress had been achieved as a vertical drilling machine had reached the tunnel from the top. It took 13 hours and three vehicles to bring the machine to the spot, a driver told news agency ANI.