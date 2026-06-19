Uttarakhand Sacks Ex Municipal Commissioner In Haridwar Land Scam

Taking strict action in the Haridwar land purchase scam, the BJP government in Uttarakhand has recommended that former Municipal Commissioner Varun Chaudhary be immediately dismissed from service and imposed a major punishment on former District Magistrate (DM) Karmendra Singh after he was found guilty of serious negligence in discharge of his official duties.

According to sources, recommendations for action against both officers, in accordance with rules, are being sent to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Furthermore, directions have been issued to record an adverse entry in the service record of Ajayveer Singh, who was serving as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) at that time, and to withhold three of his annual increments.

Previously, the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government had suspended several officials, including then DM Karmendra Singh and former Municipal Commissioner Chaudhary, after preliminary investigations into the land scam case indicated irregularities. Subsequently, a detailed probe was conducted through a special investigation and audit.

Chief Minister Dhami has clearly stated that there will be no compromise at any level in matters of corruption. He reiterated that transparency, accountability, and public interest remain the highest priorities in governance and administration, and that the strictest possible action will continue to be taken against any official who is found guilty.

An official statement said that the action by the BJP government in Uttarakhand is being regarded as one of the most significant administrative crackdowns on corruption in the state so far, sending a clear message that misuse of public funds and abuse of official position will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami on Thursday said that several major development projects in the state gained momentum after the formation of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in 2014.

Speaking about the state's infrastructure development, Dhami said that significant progress has been made on the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project, the All-Weather Road Project, the expansion of airports in Uttarakhand, and various connectivity-related schemes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)