Uttarakhand Republic Day Parade Tableau Adjudged Best, Says State

Uttarakhand's tableau was adjudged as the best float at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, the state government said on Monday.

Congratulating the people of the state for the historic achievement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "It is a moment of glory for all of us." The 'Manaskhand' tableau -- showcased the proposed Manaskhand corridor project, a brainchild of Dhami. The project will link all major temples of the Kumaon region and develop them along the lines of the Char Dham in the Garhwal region.

It was historic as the tableau was adjudged the best among tableaux that took part in the first Republic Day parade after the revamping and renaming of Rajpath as Kartavya Path, the state government said in an official release. In the 'Puranas', Garhwal is referred to as Kedarkhand and Kumaon as Manaskhand, the chief minister said in the statement.

The tableau featured the Jageshwar Temple in the midst of Deodar trees, the Corbett National Park, and animals and birds unique to Uttarakhand, besides the famous Aipan art.

The Centre is yet to formally announce the list of winners for this year's parade.

