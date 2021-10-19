Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: 5 Killed in Uttarakhand Amid Heavy Rains, Flooding In State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the hill state that has been hit by heavy rains for the third consecutive day, with flooded roads and buildings, destroyed bridges and overflowing rivers leaving locals and tourists stranded.
The Chief Minister briefed PM Modi about the situation and said the administration is fully alert. PM Modi assured Mr Dhami of all necessary help to deal with the situation.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state on Monday.
At least five people - three labourers from Nepal who were buried alive by rubble, and two people Champawat district where a house collapsed after a landslide - have died.
Amid the chaos, an under-construction bridge over the Chalthi river in the Champawat district has also been washed away due to a rise in water levels.
Here are the LIVE updates on the Uttarakhand Rains and Floods:
I'm here somewhere near Ranikhet. Incessant rains since last 2 days. No electricity since morning. Mobile working so far. Huge tree fell & blocked the road just 100 meters away from where I'm staying. Main roads blocked at places. Seems can't get back at least for next few days. https://t.co/r4WPw8v30rpic.twitter.com/qpedalwxF5- Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) October 19, 2021
#UttarakhandRains Update- ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ୟ ପ୍ରଧାନ (@satyaprad1) October 19, 2021
19/10/21
🔸Hvy rains in Uttarakhand
🔸Flooding at places
🔸10 tms of @NDRFHQ depld
🔸Day & nt Ops ON
🔸citizens evacuated safely
🔸#NDRF in action-Rudrapur town👇@HMOIndia@PMOIndia@BhallaAjay26@PIBHomeAffairs@PIBDehradun@ANI@DDNewsHindipic.twitter.com/jBD6FU0ASX
A car, with passengers on board, was pulled to safety by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) after it got stuck in a landslide in Uttarakhand on Monday.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets in Nainital & enters building and houses here. The region is receiving incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/G2TLfNqo21- ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the hill state after heavy rains and floods.