Uttarakhand Rains Live Updates: 5 Killed in Uttarakhand Amid Heavy Rains, Flooding In State

Five people died and two others were injured in Uttarakhand due to the heavy rains lashing the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the hill state that has been hit by heavy rains for the third consecutive day, with flooded roads and buildings, destroyed bridges and overflowing rivers leaving locals and tourists stranded.

The Chief Minister briefed PM Modi about the situation and said the administration is fully alert. PM Modi assured Mr Dhami of all necessary help to deal with the situation.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state on Monday.

At least five people - three labourers from Nepal who were buried alive by rubble, and two people Champawat district where a house collapsed after a landslide - have died.

Amid the chaos, an under-construction bridge over the Chalthi river in the Champawat district has also been washed away due to a rise in water levels.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Uttarakhand Rains and Floods:

Oct 19, 2021 11:37 (IST) Uttarakhand Rains: No electricity in Ranikhet since morning, says Congress member Sharmistha Mukherjee

I'm here somewhere near Ranikhet. Incessant rains since last 2 days. No electricity since morning. Mobile working so far. Huge tree fell & blocked the road just 100 meters away from where I'm staying. Main roads blocked at places. Seems can't get back at least for next few days. https://t.co/r4WPw8v30rpic.twitter.com/qpedalwxF5 - Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) October 19, 2021

Oct 19, 2021 11:22 (IST) Watch: Dramatic Rescue As Car Stuck Between Rocks In Uttarakhand Rain

A car, with passengers on board, was pulled to safety by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) after it got stuck in a landslide in Uttarakhand on Monday.



The car, precariously perched between two boulders, with powerful water currents passing underneath it, lurched, swayed and was finally dragged to safety by an earthmover, rescuing the occupants that were stuck at a swollen Lambagad Nallah near Badrinath National Highway.

Oct 19, 2021 11:19 (IST) Uttarakhand Rain: Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Nainital Lake overflows and floods the streets in Nainital & enters building and houses here. The region is receiving incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/G2TLfNqo21 - ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021