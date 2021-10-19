'Anguished By Loss Of Lives': PM Modi After 34 Dead In Uttarakhand Rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said rescue operations are underway in Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish over the death of 34 people due to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and said rescue operations are underway after landslides and flash floods engulfed several structures in the hill state.

"I am anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier in the day to take stock of the situation in the state.

Rainfall battered Uttarakhand for a third straight day today, leaving authorities fearing for the lives of many more who may be trapped under debris and in flooded areas.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over 300 people from flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand till now.

The chief minister has been visiting the disaster-affected areas and taking stock of the help given by the local administration. He said this evening that so far 34 people have died and five are missing.

"Prime Minister and Home Minister have been briefed on the situation. Houses, bridges etc. have been damaged. Three (Army) helicopters to be deployed for rescue operations," Mr Dhami was quoted by news agency ANI.