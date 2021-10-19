Watch: Dramatic Rescue As Car Stuck Between Rocks In Uttarakhand Rain

The dramatic rescue was caught on camera

A car, with passengers on board, was pulled to safety by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) after it got stuck in a landslide in Uttarakhand.

The car, precariously perched between two boulders, with powerful water currents passing underneath it, lurches, sways and is dragged to terra firma and safety by an earthmover, rescuing its occupants stuck at a swollen Lambagad nallah near Badrinath National Highway on Monday. The region has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days.

The dramatic rescue was caught on camera.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Occupants of a car that was stuck at the swollen Lambagad nallah near Badrinath National Highway, due to incessant rainfall in the region, was rescued by BRO (Border Roads Organisation) yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ACek12nzwF — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami and state Minister Ajay Bhatt and took stock of the situation arising due to heavy rain.

Five people, including three labourers from Nepal, died and two others were injured with heavy rain lashing Uttarakhand for the second consecutive day on Monday as authorities advised Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples till the weather improves.

In another incident, two people were killed when their house collapsed, following a landslide in Selkhola in Champawat district, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.

Operation of vehicles for the Himalayan temples has been suspended temporarily.

Passenger vehicles are not being allowed to cross the Chandrabhaga bridge, Tapovan, Lakshman Jhoola and Muni-ki-Reti Bhadrakali barriers in Rishikesh.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has appealed to the pilgrims to defer their journey for two days until the weather normalises.

All schools across the state from class 1 to 12 remained closed on Monday, while a ban was imposed on trekking, mountaineering and camping activities in the high altitude areas of the state, including the Nanda Devi biosphere reserve and various forest divisions, till Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

(With agency inputs)