Video: Uttarakhand College Building Collapses, Washed Away In Floodwaters

Amid heavy rain in Uttarakhand, a building of the Doon Defence College in Dehradun's Maldevta collapsed on Monday. The building was washed away by the strong currents of the River Bandal, which was overflowing after continuous rainfall in the state for the last 24 hours.

The meteorological department in Uttarakhand has issued a red alert for heavy rains in six districts, including Dehradun and Nainital. The hill state has been severely affected by the continuous monsoon rain, which has caused 60 deaths so far. Additionally, at least 17 people are missing.

Landslides triggered by heavy rain have blocked several roads, including national highways.

A landslide near Kunjapuri Bagardhar in Tehri blocked the Rishikesh-Chamba National Highway, while the movement of heavy vehicles has been stopped at Sakhnidhar on the Rishikesh-Devprayag-Srinagar National Highways. Around 1,169 houses and a large amount of agricultural land have also been damaged.

In Dehradun and Champawat, authorities have ordered the closure of all schools today due to heavy rain and flooding. In light of the floods, the Uttarakhand government has directed district magistrates and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to be on high alert and prepared to assist the people in case of any emergency.