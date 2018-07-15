Helicopter Rides To Be Chargeable During Rescue Operations In Uttarakhand

The notification directed that charges should be implemented with immediate effect (Representational)

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority on Saturday issued a notification that stated the passengers would be charged for availing helicopters during rescue operations at the time of disasters.

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, in its notification, said that the charges for the normal passengers availing helicopters in Pithoragarh during rescue operations at the time of disaster, will be fixed Rs 3,100 (including GST) per person.

The order has been approved by the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The notification also directed that the charges should be implemented with immediate effect.

This is the first time any state has issued an order to charge people during rescue operations.