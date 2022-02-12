'There Is Competition Within Congress To Insult Hindus': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath also claimed that Uttar Pradesh is the safest state in the country today. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that Congress has always opposed the construction of the Ram Mandir and said that there is a competition within the Congress to insult "Hindu".

"There's a competition in Congress to insult 'Hindu'. People who don't know if they are Hindu or not are now defining the meaning of it. Swami Vivekanand said, feel proud to call yourself Hindu. 'Hindu' isn't a communal word, it's our cultural identity," Mr Adityanath said while addressing a rally in Uttarakhand.

He further alleged that Congress could have done the construction of the Ram Mandir in 1947 but this was never on their agenda.

While addressing the rally at Tehri, Uttarakhand conducted for upcoming assembly elections, he said, "Congress could have done the construction of the Ram Mandir in 1947 but this was never on their agenda. Congress party is a living example of insult of faith in India. They have always done the work of opposing the construction of the Ram Mandir."

Talking about the safety and security situation in Uttar Pradesh, he said that Uttar Pradesh is the safest state in the country today and he wants to make Uttarkhand as safe as Uttar Pradesh.

"I fear, the criminals and goons will enter Uttarakhand. We have to make Uttarakhand as safe as UP. BJP does not compromise when it comes to the safety and security of the country," he added.

Furthering his attack on Congress, he said, "I have seen the manifesto of Congress, they want to make a Muslim University in the state."

Talking about Uttarkhand he said, "Uttarakhand government has always worked for the tourism and I believe there is huge employment due to the rich culture and heritage of this state."

The polling for Uttarakhand Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

