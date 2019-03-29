Uttarakhand Child Rights Body Seeks CBI Probe Into Boarding School Death

The student was allegedly beaten to death by his seniors

The Uttarakhand Commission for Child Rights today demanded a CBI probe into the alleged killing of a Class 7 student by his seniors at a boarding school in the state.

Commission chairperson Usha Negi wrote to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat seeking a CBI probe.

The incident took place at a boarding school in Dehradun district on March 10, but came to light on Tuesday after the commission intervened in the matter.

The student was allegedly beaten to death by his seniors because they believed permission to leave campus was denied to them as part of punishment for a wrong that the student had committed.

The senior students believed the student had stolen biscuits from a shop during a school outing.

In the letter, Ms Negi charged the school authorities with trying to hush up the matter by not correctly informing the boy's parents.

Despite being aware of how the boy died, the school authorities attributed his death to food poisoning to cover up the killing, she wrote.

The manager of the school, its warden, sports teacher and two students are in police custody.

