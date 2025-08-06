Why Uttarkashi Is A Disaster Hotspot: The Geography Explained

Five people have been confirmed dead and dozens remain missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The sudden deluge swept through Dharali village near Harsil, washing away homes, hotels, and parts of an army camp.

With entire structures buried under mud and debris, rescue teams continue to search for survivors amid difficult weather and terrain. Eyewitnesses estimate that up to 100 people could be trapped, as torrential rain and blocked access roads hamper relief efforts in the region.

Geography Of The Area

The affected region lies deep within the Garhwal Himalayas, characterised by mountain slopes, unstable rock formations, and a dense network of glacier-fed rivers. This topography makes areas like Dharali, Harsil, and Gangotri particularly vulnerable to landslides, flash floods, and debris flows.

Rescue operations underway in Dharali, Uttarkashi

Rivers such as the Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Mandakini, Dhauliganga, and Yamuna crisscross the state through narrow valleys. These rivers, fed by glaciers, swell rapidly during the rainy season due to intense rainfall and glacial melt. Combined with deforestation, road construction, and unregulated development, the natural fragility of the terrain leads to frequent disasters.

Source And Flow Of The Bhagirathi River

The Bhagirathi River originates at Gaumukh, the snout of the Gangotri Glacier. It is situated at an altitude of around 4,000 m in Uttarkashi district. From there, it flows through Gangotri, Harsil, Uttarkashi, and Tehri, collecting tributaries like Jadh Ganga, Kedar Ganga, and Bhilangna before merging with the Alaknanda River at Devprayag where the two together form the Ganga. Though Alaknanda carries a larger volume of water, Bhagirathi is culturally considered the main source of the sacred river.

Dharali And Its Proximity To Gangotri

Dharali is a village on the banks of the Bhagirathi River at an altitude of 2,680 m, surrounded by dense pine and deodar forests.

An excavator being used to clear debris in Uttarkashi district

It lies along NH-108 (Gangotri Road), 6 km from Harsil and about 14 km before Gangotri. The district headquarters, Uttarkashi, is approximately 78-99 km away, depending on the chosen route.

Mukhba: The Maternal Home Of The Ganges

Located near Harsil, Mukhba (or Mukhimath) is a small village at about 2,620 m on the banks of the Bhagirathi. It is considered the maternal home of Goddess Ganga because the idol of the goddess is moved here from Gangotri Temple during winter, when snow blocks access to the higher altitudes. Worship continues at the Mukhba Temple from Diwali to spring, following traditions rooted in Hindu custom where a goddess visits her maayka (maternal home) during specific times of the year.

How Far Is Harsil?

Harsil lies around 200 km from Dehradun and takes roughly 6-7 hours by road via NH-34 through Mussoorie and Uttarkashi.

Entire structures were buried under mud and debris in Uttarkashi

From Delhi, the distance ranges between 440 and 480 km, with a travel time of 7 to 12 hours, typically along the Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Uttarkashi route.

Sources Of Bhagirathi And Other Himalayan Rivers

While the Bhagirathi River originates from Gaumukh, several other major rivers in Uttarakhand also have glacial origins. The Alaknanda rises from the Satopanth and Bhagirath Kharak glaciers near Badrinath, the Mandakini from the Chorabari Glacier near Kedarnath, and the Pindar River from the Pindari Glacier in Kumaon. These rivers are perennial, but their flow rises during the monsoon due to a combination of glacial melt and torrential rainfall.