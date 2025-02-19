New Uttarakhand Law Restricts Outsiders From Buying Land In 11 Districts

The Uttarakhand government has approved a land law to protect the state's resources, following a spate of demands by residents of the state, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced today.

The law, which also seeks to maintain the state's original identity, was approved by the cabinet of the hill state today.

The new land law is significant for the ecologically important state on the southern slope of the Himalayas. The state has some of the world's highest peaks in its northern part.

"Fully respecting the long-standing demand of the people of the state and their sentiments, today the cabinet has approved a strict land law," Mr Dhami said in a post on X after the cabinet meeting today.

"This historic step will protect the resources of the state, cultural heritage and the rights of citizens, as well as play an important role in maintaining the original identity of the state," Mr Dhami said.

While the fine print and key details of the new land law are yet to be discussed in public forums, the new law will not let people from outside the hill state buy agricultural and horticultural land in 11 of the 13 districts in Uttarakhand.

For a long time, the people of Uttarakhand have been demanding limits to be imposed on individuals buying land in the state, officials said.

The chief minister first expressed his plan to bring a stringent land law in the state in September last year, during which in a press conference he said allegations of widespread violations of land purchase rules were under investigation.

"Our government is fully committed to protecting the interests of the people and we will never let their trust get broken. This decision makes it clear that we will make every possible effort to protect our state and culture. Certainly, this law will also prove to be helpful in maintaining the original form of the state," the chief minister said.

The autonomous body Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board says the state that is divided into two regions and 13 districts have a diverse and interesting floral and faunal composition. The major wealth of the state is its forests with very rich biodiversity, the board says.