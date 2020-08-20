Uttarakhand BJP MLA Cites Ill Health For Not Recording Statement In Rape Case

Mahesh Negi said he could not appear to record his statement as he was not well

BJP MLA from Uttarakhand Mahesh Singh Negi, who has been accused of rape by a woman, on Wednesday expressed his inability to appear before police for recording his statement on health grounds.

Mr Negi was summoned by police on Tuesday to record his statement on the charges of rape levelled against him by the woman.

In a letter to the DGP, Mr Negi said he could not appear to record his statement as he was not well. He said he will record his statement as soon as he recovers.

The legislator also wondered why no arrest has yet been made despite a case of blackmailing lodged by his wife against the woman at the city's Nehru colony police station.

My wife had lodged a case of blackmailing against the woman at the Nehru colony police station on August 13 with supporting evidence but no arrest has been made so far in connection with the case, he said.

Requesting the DGP for an impartial probe, Mr Negi, MLA from Dwarahat said he is cooperating in investigation.

The woman had filed a police complaint against the MLA on Sunday accusing him of raping her several times between 2016 and 2018 while she was booked for allegedly blackmailing him following a complaint by the legislator's wife.

In her complaint, the woman claimed he had fathered her child and a DNA test can be conducted to bring out the truth, according to police.

She has accused the MLA of travelling with her to Mussoorie, Nainital, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Nepal and raping her several times between 2016 and 2018.