3-Day State Mourning On General Rawat's Death In Uttarakhand

General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

The Uttarakhand government declared a three-day state mourning over the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash on Wednesday.

General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Describing his death as an "irreparable loss" to the country, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand will always be proud of its son.

The general belonged to Saina village of Pauri district in the state.

The Chief Minister has declared the state mourning from December 9 to 12.

In his condolence message issued, Chief Minister Dhami prayed for peace to the departed souls.

Terming the sudden death of General Bipin Rawat as an irreparable loss to the country, Chief Minister Dhami said he had made great contribution to the country's security.

"The country will always remember the courageous decisions taken by him for the security of the borders and the contribution made by him to keep the morale of the armed forces always high," he said.