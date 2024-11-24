Uttarakhand: 186-Year-Old President's House To Open For Visitors

This complex spread over an area of 21 acres is currently being used by the President's Bodyguard.

The historic 186-year-old President's House located on Rajpur Road in Dehradun will be open to visitors from April 2025.

On the instructions of President Draupadi Murmu, the officials of the President's Secretariat reached Dehradun on Saturday, held a meeting with the state government officials and instructed to provide necessary facilities to the public in the house.

This complex spread over an area of 21 acres is currently being used by the President's Bodyguard (PBG).

For the necessary preparations before opening the complex to the public, Additional Secretary Dr Rakesh Gupta held a high-level meeting with senior officials of the Uttarakhand government at the President's Secretariat in the house on Saturday. It was decided that the lay public would be able to enter the main building of the complex.

During this time, people will get a chance to get acquainted with the history of the 251-year-old regiment of the Indian Army, PBG, and its 186-year-old stables along with the President's residence.

During the walk, people will also be able to enjoy the beautiful gardens and cafeteria of the complex. In the meeting, instructions were given to provide electricity, water and parking facilities before opening the complex to the general public.

PBG CO Colonel Amit Berwal, OSD Swati Shahi, Uttarakhand Government Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Sachin Kurve, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, DM Dehradun Savin Bansal and other officials were present at the meeting.

Earlier, on the instructions of the President, the President's Nilayam in Hyderabad and the President's residence in Mashhobra have also been opened for the general public.