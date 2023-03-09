Uttar Pradesh Woman, Infant Killed After Car Crashes Into Their Bike: Cops

The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot. (Representational)

A 32-year-old woman and her infant son died while her husband and other child sustained injuries when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday night near Nakchedpurva village in Fakharpur here, they said.

Rangita Devi and her three-month-old son Rishabh were killed while her husband Surendra Kumar, who was riding the bike, and two-year-old son Abhishek were injured in the accident.

The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot, police said.

