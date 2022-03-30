Thief Dozes Off After Drinking At House He Went To Steal From

Uttar Pradesh: The thief fell asleep after consuming alcohol on the job, police said.

A thief broke into a house in Uttar Pradesh and fell asleep after consuming alcohol on the job, police said today. Upon waking up, the horrified homeowners saw the burglar sleeping after which they promptly informed the police.

The thief has been arrested, the police apprised.

The intruder broke into the house in Raghunathpur village in Balia on Tuesday night. Upon seeing alcohol in the house, the thief began to consume it inside the house after which he slept, Senior Police Superintendent Vijay Tripathi said.

"The thief entered the house with the intent of stealing but when he saw alcohol in the house, he started drinking. While drinking, he slept in the house. The residents of the house called the police in the morning immediately upon discovering the thief sleeping," Mr Tripathi said.