UP Student, Who Accused Chinmayanand Of Rape, Arrested In Extortion Case

The woman was taken to a hospital swarming with policemen for a medical examination and then arrested.

A law student in Uttar Pradesh who has accused the BJP's Chinmayanand of rape has been arrested in an extortion case filed by the politician just a day before a court is to hear her request for protection from arrest. Her family alleges that the police arrived this morning and dragged her out of their home "almost by force", without even her slippers.

She was taken to a hospital swarming with policemen for a medical examination and then arrested. Her father says he was forced to sign an arrest "memo", a document necessary for police paperwork.

The man she has accused, 72-year-old Chinmayanand, is not in jail. He has been in hospital since Sunday after two days in prison.

Yesterday, a court had agreed to hear the student's request for protection from arrest on Thursday. The development followed reports that the police were out to arrest her.

The 23-year-old woman was on her way to the court in UP's Shahjahanpur for the hearing on her petition for pre-arrest bail when a large contingent of the UP police dramatically stopped her car, pulled her out and forced her to sit in their vehicle, sources said. She refused to go with the police, saying she had a court hearing.

As chaos erupted and the media arrived, the police finally allowed the woman to go to court.

72-year-old Chinmayanand, is not in jail. He has been in hospital since Sunday after two days in prison

In visuals, the law student was seen walking out of the court, flanked by a large number of policemen and a woman officer of the Special Investigation Team that is investigating her allegations that Chinmayanand, a former union minister and a powerful BJP leader, blackmailed her, forced her to give him massages and raped her for a year.

"There is no justice. I already told the (police) in details how I was raped and yet he has not been charged with rape. This has played out exactly as I feared. I do not know what the planning is behind Chinmayanand's arrest. I have nothing to with the extortion case," the woman had told NDTV last week.

Chinmayanand's arrest last week came about almost a week after the law student testified in court and close to a month after the allegations first surfaced.

The BJP leader has not been charged with rape but "misusing authority for sexual intercourse" or "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape", a watered down charge which carries a punishment of five to 10 years in jail and a fine. A rape charge would have meant a seven-year jail term extending to a life term. He has also been charged with stalking, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement.

The police based their charges against Chinmayanand on videos handed over by the woman, who claims she secretly filmed him using a camera in her spectacles.

The woman alleges that Chinmayanand, a former union minister who runs several ashrams and educational institutions, sexually exploited her after helping her with admission into his college. He allegedly filmed her taking a bath and blackmailed her with the video and raped her. The woman says she was often brought to his room at gunpoint and was forced to give Chinmayanand massages.

The case went public when the student vanished on August 24 after putting up a Facebook post without naming Chinmayanand. When the UP police tracked her down after a week, the Supreme Court heard her allegations and ordered an SIT to inquire into them.

"I have been saying from day 1, that the video uploaded by the woman on Facebook, it has connections to extortion against Chinmayanand... I just cannot understand why she has not been arrested yet. She will go to jail, of that I am sure," Om Singh, Chinmayanand's lawyer, told reporters yesterday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.