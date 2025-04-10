UP Law Student Dies By Suicide, Cops Find "I Quit" Written On Mirror With Lipstick

A 23-year-old law student died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi over a failed affair, the police said.

In her room, the police found a mirror on which the words "I quit" were written with lipstick. She had an affair with a dental doctor, who promised to marry her, but later got engaged with someone else.

Reports said the law student, Danish Ara, was allegedly taken by the dental doctor identified as Asad and his family to their house, where she was tortured. She died by suicide after returning home and following the alleged torture.

Danish Ara was pursuing LLB. Her family said she met Asad 4-5 months ago during treatment, and both eventually became close to each other. The family said he promised to marry her, but chose another woman.

"As soon as information was received, the police reached the spot and took the body for autopsy. We are investigating the case," Jhansi circle police officer Laxmikant Gautam said.