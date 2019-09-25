Chinmayanand, Arrested After Rape Allegation, Not With BJP, Claims Party

The police based their charges against Chinmayanand on videos the woman claims she made

Former Union Minister Chinmayanand, arrested last week after being accused of rape and blackmail by a young law student, is no longer a member of the BJP, the party's spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh claimed today in the first official reaction a month after the allegations surfaced.

Chinmayanand, 72, was a minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government. He has been a BJP MP for three terms.

"Chinmayanand is not a member of the BJP anymore. The law will take its course," Harish Shrivastava, the UP BJP spokesperson, told NDTV on Wednesday.

Asked to elaborate on when he stopped being a BJP member, Mr Shrivastava said: "It's not a question of documents and we cannot give an exact date but Chinmayanand is not a member of the BJP."

This is the first comment from the BJP on the politician since the murky rape and abuse scandal erupted in August.

