Samajwadi Party Leader Allegedly Set On Fire By In-Laws In UP's Jaunpur

Police said a case would be registered once a complaint is received (Representational)

A local Samajwadi Party leader in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district has accused her in-laws of setting her on fire over a monetary dispute, police said on Monday.

Sangeeta Yadav sustained burn injuries at her residence in Bithua Kalan village under Badlapur administrative division -- around 240 km southeast of Lucknow -- late on Sunday night. The 42-year-old woman, who got married two years ago, is undergoing treatment at a hospital, said Badlapur police station in-charge Sunil Dutt.

The SP leader, meanwhile, told reporters that her father-in-law and mother-in-law had allegedly tried to kill her by burning her at the behest of her husband, Durgesh Yadav.

"Both my father-in-law and mother-in-law were demanding money in name of business and to buy land. I have been harassed for the past several days," Ms Yadav added.

The station house officer, however, said a case would be registered once a complaint is received.