Samajwadi Party Forms Panel To Probe Into UP Hooch Tragedy

The Samajwadi Party has constituted a nine-member committee to probe into the death of five people after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district.

The authorities had suspended four policemen and removed three senior Meerut zone excise officials from their post for laxity after the incident on Friday. An excise inspector and three other members of the department have also been suspended.

Police have arrested the main accused in the case.

In a statement on Saturday, SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the probe committee will reach Bulandshahr on January 11.

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too hit out at the UP government over the law and order situation, alleging that the state is gaining "notoriety" because of rising crime under the BJP rule.

"The law and order has crumbled in the state. People have lost faith in the BJP government. Hope the UP governor will take cognisance of rising crime in the state," he said.

Yadav claimed that due to misgovernance, criminals have got a free hand in the state.

"Under the unsuccessful and insensitive BJP government in terms of women safety, UP has become "durachar pradesh"," he said in the statement.