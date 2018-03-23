UP Rajya Sabha Election LIVE Updates: Prestige Battle Between BJP And Mayawati Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Election: The BJP is assured of victory for eight of its candidates from Uttar Pradesh, including Arun Jaitley.

The BJP is assured of victory for eight of its candidates from Uttar Pradesh, including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, whose term from Gujarat is coming to an end. With surplus votes after electing these eight, the BJP has put up a ninth candidate - businessman Anil Agarwal. He will go up against the Bahujan Samaj Party's Bhim Rao Ambedkar. The Samajwadi Party has the votes to re-elect its current Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan and has said it will transfer its surplus votes to the BSP candidate, who also has the backing of the Congress Party. Presently, the BJP has 58 Rajya Sabha MPs. The BJP candidates in the fray from UP are Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, Harnath Singh Yadav, GVL Narasimha Rao and Anil Kumar Agarwal.

