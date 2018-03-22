Rajya Sabha Polls: Your Complete Guide To Tomorrow's Elections

Here is the state wise list of Rajya Sabha elections tomorrow. What’s at stake: 59 Rajya Sabha seats. The BJP is guaranteed 28 of those. So its total members in the Upper House will increase from 58 to at least 69.10 seats with contestBJP (8): Arun Jaitley, Ashok Bajpai, Vijaya Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, Harnath Singh Yadav, GVL Narsimha RaoSP (1): Jaya BachhanBSP: Bhim Rao AmbedkarOne Independent supported by BJP's Anil AgarwalBJP + have 324 seatsVotes needed 37SP: 47BSP: 19Congress 7 (pledged to supporting BSP)Tough fight for the 10th seat between Mayawati and BJP's ninth candidate (8 of its candidates are guaranteed to win)1 seat with contestLDF (Left-led coalition): MP Veerendra KumarUDF (Congress-led coalition): Babu PrasadVotes needed 71CPM: 90So Veerendra Kumar will win5 seats with contestTMC (4) - Nadimul Haq, Subhashish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santunu SenCongress: Abhishek Manu SinghviCPM: Rabin Deb50 votes neededTMC has 213 votes, can send 4Congress 42 (needs 13 surplus votes of TMC)CPM 26Token fight by the CPM. 4 TMC and 1 Congress to be elected3 seats with contestTRS (3): J Santosh Kumar, B Lingiah Yadav and B Prakash MudirajCongress - Balram NaikMLAs required: 30TRS: 91 (so all 3 candidates likely to be elected)Congress: 122 seats with contestBJP - Sameer Urnav, Pradeep Kumar SanthaliaCongress - Dheeraj SahuVotes needed: 28BJP: 43 + AJSU 4JMM: 19Congress: 7JVM(P): 2BSP, MCC, CPI ML have 1 eachIndependents 33 seats: No contest2 TDP - C M Ramesh and K Ravindra Kumar1 YSRC - V Prabhakar Reddy4 seats with contestCongress has 3 candidates - L Hanumanthiah, Naseer Hussain and G C ChandrashekharBJP - Rajeev ChandrashekharJD(S) - B M Farooq numbers 224Votes required 44Congress 132 (including independents and 7 JDS rebels) - likely to be able to elect all 3 candidatesBJP 46 - can elect its candidateJD(S) has 301 seat: contest between BJP - Saroj Pande and Congress - Lekhram SahuTotal MLAs: 90Votes needed 46BJP has 49Congress has 39BSP 1 and Independent15 seats: no contestBJP - 4 candidates - Thaverchand Gehlot, Dharmendra Pradahan, Ajay Pratap Singh, Kailash SoniCongress - Rajmani Patel6 seats: No contest2 JD(U) - Vashishta Narayan Singh and Mahendra Prasad1 BJP - Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad2 RJD - Manoj Jha and Ashfaq Karim1 Congress - Akhilesh Prasad Singh4 Seats: No contestBJP 2 Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Bhai MandviyaCongress 2 Ami Yagyanik and Naran Rathwa1 Seat: No contestBJP - Lt General D P Vatsa (Retired)1 Seat: No contestBJP - union minister J P Nadda6 seats: No contestBJP has 3 candidates: Naryan Rane, Prakash Javdekar and V MurlidharanCongress 1: Kumar KetkarNCP 1: Vandana ChavhanShiv Sena: Anil Desai1 seat: No contestBJP - Anil Baluni3 seats: No contestBJD (3): Prashant Nanda, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Achuyta Samanta3 seats: No contestBJP (3): Bhupendra Yadav, Dr Kirodi Lal Meena and Madan Lal Saini