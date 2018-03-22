Rajya Sabha Polls: Your Complete Guide To Tomorrow's Elections

Uttar Pradesh
10 seats with contest
BJP (8): Arun Jaitley, Ashok Bajpai, Vijaya Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, Harnath Singh Yadav, GVL Narsimha Rao
SP (1): Jaya Bachhan
BSP: Bhim Rao Ambedkar
One Independent supported by BJP's Anil Agarwal
BJP + have 324 seats
Votes needed 37
SP: 47
BSP: 19
Congress 7 (pledged to supporting BSP)
Tough fight for the 10th seat between Mayawati and BJP's ninth candidate (8 of its candidates are guaranteed to win)
Kerala
1 seat with contest
LDF (Left-led coalition): MP Veerendra Kumar
UDF (Congress-led coalition): Babu Prasad
Votes needed 71
CPM: 90
So Veerendra Kumar will win
West Bengal
5 seats with contest
TMC (4) - Nadimul Haq, Subhashish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santunu Sen
Congress: Abhishek Manu Singhvi
CPM: Rabin Deb
50 votes needed
TMC has 213 votes, can send 4
Congress 42 (needs 13 surplus votes of TMC)
CPM 26
Token fight by the CPM. 4 TMC and 1 Congress to be elected
Telangana
3 seats with contest
TRS (3): J Santosh Kumar, B Lingiah Yadav and B Prakash Mudiraj
Congress - Balram Naik
MLAs required: 30
TRS: 91 (so all 3 candidates likely to be elected)
Congress: 12
Jharkhand
2 seats with contest
BJP - Sameer Urnav, Pradeep Kumar Santhalia
Congress - Dheeraj Sahu
Votes needed: 28
BJP: 43 + AJSU 4
JMM: 19
Congress: 7
JVM(P): 2
BSP, MCC, CPI ML have 1 each
Independents 3
Andhra Pradesh
3 seats: No contest
2 TDP - C M Ramesh and K Ravindra Kumar
1 YSRC - V Prabhakar Reddy
Karnataka
4 seats with contest
Congress has 3 candidates - L Hanumanthiah, Naseer Hussain and G C Chandrashekhar
BJP - Rajeev Chandrashekhar
JD(S) - B M Farooq numbers 224
Votes required 44
Congress 132 (including independents and 7 JDS rebels) - likely to be able to elect all 3 candidates
BJP 46 - can elect its candidate
JD(S) has 30
Chhattisgarh
1 seat: contest between BJP - Saroj Pande and Congress - Lekhram Sahu
Total MLAs: 90
Votes needed 46
BJP has 49
Congress has 39
BSP 1 and Independent1
Madhya Pradesh
5 seats: no contest
BJP - 4 candidates - Thaverchand Gehlot, Dharmendra Pradahan, Ajay Pratap Singh, Kailash Soni
Congress - Rajmani Patel
Bihar
6 seats: No contest
2 JD(U) - Vashishta Narayan Singh and Mahendra Prasad
1 BJP - Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
2 RJD - Manoj Jha and Ashfaq Karim
1 Congress - Akhilesh Prasad Singh
Gujarat
4 Seats: No contest
BJP 2 Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Bhai Mandviya
Congress 2 Ami Yagyanik and Naran Rathwa
Haryana
1 Seat: No contest
BJP - Lt General D P Vatsa (Retired)
Himachal Pradesh
1 Seat: No contest
BJP - union minister J P Nadda
Maharashtra
6 seats: No contest
BJP has 3 candidates: Naryan Rane, Prakash Javdekar and V Murlidharan
Congress 1: Kumar Ketkar
NCP 1: Vandana Chavhan
Shiv Sena: Anil Desai
Uttarakhand
1 seat: No contest
BJP - Anil Baluni
Odisha
3 seats: No contest
BJD (3): Prashant Nanda, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Achuyta Samanta
Rajasthan
3 seats: No contest
BJP (3): Bhupendra Yadav, Dr Kirodi Lal Meena and Madan Lal Saini
