UP Cop Argues With Son, Shoots Him Dead Inside A Police Station

The shooting took place at the Chauri-Chaura police station in Gorakhpur.

A police officer on Thursday allegedly killed his son inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

The head constable, following an argument, shot his son inside the Chauri-Chaura police station in Gorakhpur. The constable, identified as Arvind Yadav, has been arrested. His licensed weapon has also been seized by the police.

"He (Arvind) had an altercation with his son during which a shot was fired. The son died on the spot. Perpetrator was apprehended, his licensed weapon has been seized," Circle Officer Sumit Shukla told ANI.

Vikas Yadav was the son of Arvind from his first wife, who lives in Ghazipur.

