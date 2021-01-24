Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest 2 Chinese Nationals In Money-Laundering Case

The accused were arrested from Noida, the police said. (Representational)

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police said it has arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida for their involvement in a money laundering case.

The two, including a woman, had allegedly used forged documents to open bank accounts from which money was used in criminal activities, the ATS said in a statement.

The Chinese nationals have been identified as Pochnli Tengli and Xu Xunfu, and they were arrested from Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Saturday, the ATS said.

"The UP ATS had earlier got issued Red Corner Notices and Blue Corner Notices against the duo. Both the Chinese nationals were arrested on Saturday on the basis of evidence following an investigation into the money laundering case," it added.

A Red Corner Notice is a kind of international arrest warrant for fugitives where Interpol requests its member countries to arrest or detain them, while a Blue Corner Notice is an enquiry notice.