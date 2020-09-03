Woman, Child Die In House Collapse Due To Rain In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh news: Ganga water enters low-lying areas in Prayagraj today

A woman and her daughter were killed after their mud house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district due to heavy rain on Wednesday night. Two have been identified as Sarita, 27, and her 5-year-old daughter Suhani, the police said. Two other children were also injured in the incident. They have been taken to the local government health care centre. Several places in eastern Uttar Pradesh have been getting heavy rainfall on and off for the past few days and both the Ganga and the Yamuna are in spate.

Prayagraj: Low-lying areas of the city face flood-like situation due to a rise in the water level of river Ganga. Visuals from Daraganj area. pic.twitter.com/sp62GHP1nt — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 3, 2020

Today, the low-lying areas in Prayagraj faced a flood-like situation due to rise in the water level of the Ganga. The ghats on the banks of the river in Varanasi have been submerged, causing floods in many districts. Water has entered the houses of people living near the banks of the Ganga in Prayagraj. Stagnant rain water is also causing problems for the people.

Varanasi: Ghats on the bank of river Ganga have submerged due to increase in water level of the river. pic.twitter.com/ruujHgaNnz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 3, 2020

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), many areas in Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive more rainfall for the next few days as the western end of the Monsoon Trough is running close to foothills of Himalayas and the eastern end lies north of its normal position.

The MeT department, in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin today, warned of heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and the northeastern states. Hilly regions of West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to get heavy rainfall.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)