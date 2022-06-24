Uttar Pradesh Minor Dies By Suicide After Failing Class 10th Exam: Cops

Police said that no suicide note was found on the spot. (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl ended her life after failing in Class 10th exams, police said on Friday.

The board exam results were announced by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on June 18.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Jaitipur police station Rajesh Babu Mishra said that the 16-year-old student ended her life in Bainsla Bainsli village.

"As per her family members, she took the extreme step on Friday morning," Mishra said.

Police have recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination, the SHO added. No suicide note was found on the spot.

