Vehicles Burnt, Police Tear-Gas Citizenship Law Protesters In UP's Mau

Protesters burnt vehicles as demonstration against the controversial citizenship law turned violent.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district today after protesters burnt vehicles, threw stones at policemen amid clashes over the new citizenship law. Cops resorted to use of tear gas shells and lathi-charged the agitators.

Visuals showed cops trying to douse flames at the police station in Mirza Hadipura area after the protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was cleared last week by parliament, tried to set a portion of the police station on fire. Several vehicles were also set ablaze by the agitators as they took to streets.

The situation was soon brought under control. "The situation in Mau is completely under control now. Administration is keeping a close watch on the situation. Section 144 has been imposed in the area," Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The clashes come as police crackdown on the students at Jamia Millia University in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University triggered protests across the nation.

