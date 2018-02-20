Uttar Pradesh Man Kills Daughter As He Wanted Son

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Singh said the incident took place on Monday.
Rajesh Chauhan had married Sangita almost three years ago. A month back they had a daughter, but Rajesh and his family members were expecting a son. This led to frequent arguments between the couple, and Rajesh used to beat her up, the police officer said.
"Yesterday, when Sangita returned her home after for some work, she found her daughter dead. As she started protesting, Rajesh and his family members beat her up. They locked Sangita in a room, and the baby was buried," the additional SP said.
Sangita managed to escape from her house, and narrated the entire sequence of events to the superintendent of police, Singh said.
"Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. The body of the deceased was exhumed and sent for post-mortem," the police officer said.