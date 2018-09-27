Uttar Pradesh Government Transfers 13 IPS Officers

The transfer included three officials of the DG level and five of the ADG level.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 13 senior IPS officers, including the Gorakhpur Inspector General and the Kushinagar Superintendent of Police, officials said.

Those transferred included three officials of the DG level and five of the ADG level, a Home Department spokesperson said.

IG Gorakhpur Nilabja Chaudhary has been replaced by IG PAC Lucknow Jai Narian Singh, while SP Kushinagar Ashok Kumar Pandey has been removed and SP/ASP Gautambudh Nagar Rajiv Narain Misra has been posted in his place, the spokesperson said.

Besides, the government also transferred 13 officials of the provincial police service, including the PRO to Director General of Police Rahul Srivastava who swaps posts with Assistant Superintendent of Police (technical services) Vivek Tripathi, he added.