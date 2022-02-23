Video: UP School Wall Collapses During BJP President's Chopper Landing

No injuries were reported due to the accident.

In an embarrassment for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, party president JP Nadda's chopper landing during an election rally in the Ballia district has inspired memes and given ammunition to the opposition. Strong winds generated by the chopper's landing in an intermediate college ground caused the boundary wall of the college to collapse. However, no injuries were reported due to the accident.

The video of the landing has since gone viral on social media with many questioning the quality of educational infrastructure in the state. The BJP is banking on its development work to woo voters, but the college boundary wall collapsing because of a helicopter landing has raised questions on the authenticity of those claims.

The BJP president was in the district's Phephna assembly constituency to campaign for BJP candidate and state minister Upendra Tiwari. A helipad was constructed for Mr Nadda's chopper landing at the Ratsar Inter College grounds.

Visuals show the boundary wall collapsing due to the force of the wind from the chopper. The audience can also be seen turning their backs, covering their faces and retreating because of the sudden gust of wind.

