UP Man, Paralysed, Arrives On Stretcher To Vote

Uttar Pradesh Election: Zahir Khan's spinal cord has been damaged for the past 15 years.

Zahir Khan travelled in an ambulance to cast his vote in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur constituency, as polling began in the first phase of the assembly elections in the state.

Mr Khan, whose spinal cord has been damaged for the past 15 years because of which he has been paralysed, was brought to the polling booth by his family members.

Once Mr Khan reached the station, he was carried on a stretcher inside the polling station in order to cast his vote.

"This government is not for anyone's benefit. There is widespread unemployment and the simplest of works cannot be completed by them," a seemingly angry Mr Khan said.

"I just want to change this government," he asserted.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats began today morning at 7am. The polling, that covers 11 districts of the state's western part, will conclude at 6pm today.

The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.