'Will Evacuate AMU Campus Today, Send All Home': UP Top Cop After Protest

Aligarh Muslim University protests: Internet has been blocked in Aligarh and AMU closed till January 5.

The Aligarh Muslim University campus will be evacuated today and all students will be sent home, the Uttar Pradesh police chief told NDTV a day after students at the university clashed with the police. The escalating protests had hit the prestigious university, with the students, bent on holding a march in solidarity with their counterparts at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia, clashing with the police.

"We are evacuating AMU today , will send all students home," UP Director General of Police OP Singh said. "We have received no reports of any vandalism by the police," he said.

Ten policemen and around 30 students were injured and the police demanded that the students vacate the hostels.

Around 15 students have been arrested, Mr Singh said. "We will identify and act against everyone who indulged in violence," he said.

Internet has been blocked in the city and the university closed till January 5.

The violence began as students tried to hold a solidarity march to express sympathy with the Jamia students, who had faced a police crackdown after their protest ended in a pitched battle with cops.

Anti-riot vehicles belonging to Aligarh Police were seen entering AMU an hour before midnight on Sunday and shortly after internet services were blocked across the city to quell protests. Police presence on campus came after a request by university officials for their intervention.

"We acted with utmost restraint and never ever entered any hostel," Mr Singh said. "We were authorised to use force by the AMU Vice-Chancellor , but remained spectators till things got out of hand," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed for calm on Sunday and hit out at "unscrupulous elements spreading rumours about citizenship act".