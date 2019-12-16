Aligarh University Shut Till Jan 5, Internet Cut After Clashes With Cops

An hour before midnight, anti-riot vehicles of the Aligarh police were seen entering the university.

The conflagration over Delhi's Jamia Millia protests, singed Aligarh late this evening, as the students clashed with the police and anti-riot vehicles had to be called in close to midnight. The violence started as the students tried to hold a solidarity march with their Jamia counterparts, who faced a police crackdown after their protest march ended in a pitched battle with the police.

An hour before midnight, anti-riot vehicles of the Aligarh police were seen entering the university. Internet was blocked in the city and the university has been declared closed till January 5.

As the Aligarh students started a late evening solidarity march, the police had tried to stop them at the gates of the university, initially using batons and then tear gas and water cannons.

Cellphone videos from the university showed them firing tear gas shells from the main gate of the campus. In other videos, at least three policemen were seen injured as the students targeted them with stones.