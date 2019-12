Cops and protesters clashed at the Aligarh Muslim University today.

Clashes erupted at the Aligarh Muslim University this evening hours after a protest march by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi ended in a pitched battle with the police. Both the universities have been witnessing protests over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act since the last few days.

Students in Aligarh were protesting against the violent crackdown on protesters in Delhi when clashes erupted and cops used tear gas, lathi-charged students to disperse protesters.