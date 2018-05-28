Keshav Prasad Maurya Undergoes Surgery At AIIMS After Brain Seizure

Keshav Prasad Maurya was brought to Delhi from Lucknow and was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he suffered a seizure and an internal bleeding in the brain.

According to a source at AIIMS, Keshav Prasad Maurya underwent cavernoma surgery.

New Delhi:  Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya underwent a surgery for the removal of a lesion in brain at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi today, hospital authorities said.

His condition was stated to be stable.

The 49-year-old minister was brought to Delhi from Lucknow and was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he suffered a seizure and an internal bleeding in the brain.

"He underwent a surgery for the removal of a lesion in the brain today. (He) is stable, conscious and recovering in the ICU," an AIIMS statement said.

A team of doctors are monitoring his condition.

According to a source at AIIMS, in scientific terms, the minister underwent cavernoma surgery. Cavernoma is a cluster of abnormal blood vessels, usually found in the brain and spinal cord.
 

