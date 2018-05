A team of doctors are monitoring KP Maurya's condition.(File)

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, has been admitted to the AIIMS, after he suffered a seizure.The 49-year-old minister, who was admitted on Friday, is likely to undergo a surgery for the removal of a lesion in the brain, said a source at AIIMS.He is currently in the private ward of the Cardio Neuro Centre. "He is stable and conscious,"the source said.A team of doctors are monitoring his condition.