Uttar Pradesh Cousins Arrested With Smuggled Gold Worth Rs 2.88 Crore

Both hail from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district and have been arrested. (Representational)

Two cousins hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district have been arrested here in separate raids which led to recovery of gold worth nearly Rs 3 crore, an official said on Monday.

The alleged gold smugglers were travelling by different trains, and they were caught at Gaya Junction by a joint team of Railway Protection Force and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence late Monday night.

"One was arrested from Shipra Express, while another was nabbed on board Kalka Express. Both had boarded their trains at Howrah," RPF outpost in-charge Ajay Prakash said.

He said both were found to be in possession of three one-kg gold bars each and the DRI team, which had arrived here from Patna upon receiving a tip-off, put the cumulative value at Rs 2.88 crore.

The cousins were taken away by the DRI team to Patna for further probe.