Salons, Beauty Parlours Can Open, Says UP As Centre Extends Lockdown

Coronavirus Lockdown: Home Ministry has extended the nationwide lockdown to June 30 (File)

Salons, beauty parlours and supermarkets can open during the fifth phase of the coronavirus lockdown, provided they follow recommended precautionary measures, and state-run buses can operate with limited passengers, the Uttar Pradesh government said Sunday evening as it extended the shutdown in its territory to June 30.

Announcing relaxations for the state, the administration also said the existing ban on entry of people from hotspots and containment zones in Delhi to Gautam Buddh Nagar, including the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, would continue. Similar rules banning entry to Ghaziabad will also continue.

"All markets will remain open from 9 AM to 9 PM. Supermarkets are allowed to open (on) condition of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Weekly markets are allowed in rural areas," Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), was quoted by news agency ANI.

"Salons and beauty parlours are allowed on condition of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Staff should wear face shields and gloves while working," he added.

"State buses will be allowed to run on condition that there are no standing passengers. Government offices will operate with 100 per cent of workforce but with staggered timings - 9 AM to 5 PM, 10 AM to 6 PM and 11 AM to 7 PM," Mr Awasthi said.

The relaxations come a day after the centre extended the nationwide lockdown to June 30, while also announcing a three-stage re-opening of previously banned activities, including the re-opening of shopping malls, restaurants, places of worship from June 8.

The Home Ministry also said that other activities, such as the re-opening of gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, schools and international flights, would happen from July based on feedback from state/union territory governments and stakeholders.

Uttar Pradesh has 7,445 COVID-19 cases so far, including 201 deaths and 2,834 active cases. Over 4,000 people have been discharged after receiving treatment.

The centre's revised lockdown guidelines come amid a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases across the country; over 8,000 new infections were reported in 24 hours, according to government data this morning, and there are nearly 1.82 lakh cases in India.