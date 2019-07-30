Yogi Adityanath To Visit Russia In August

During the visit, India-Russia cooperation in various sectors will be on the agenda for discussions.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with a group of delegation from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Assam, will visit Russia on August 12.

The delegation, led by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry, will be in Vladivostok city from August 12-13.

The announcement came days after the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh investor's summit concluded. The state also plans to host a global investor's summit next year.

