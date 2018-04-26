Power Surcharge On Farmers Waived Off, Says Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath urged the farmers to cooperate with the state government and in turn get the best from it.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Yogi Adityanath also announced that the crackdown on graft and corrupt officials will continue. (File) Lucknow: Surcharge on power for farmers has been waived off with immediate effect, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday evening.



Spending the night at a village in Amroha under the Bharatiya Janata Party's Gram Swarajya outreach to villagers, he urged the farmers to cooperate with the state government and in turn get the best from it.



Also announcing the one-time settlement scheme for farmers, the Chief Minister also detailed various schemes of the Central and state BJP governments aimed at benefiting the villages and farmers.



Adding that mass marriages will be conducted by the state government across the state, he also said that the state government was working on an action plan under which closed factories, projects and industries would be revived so that they can usher in development and create employment.



At a point, during his address, some youths carrying placards demanded that Urdu teachers be regularized. While police and officials got jitters at this sudden protest, the Chief Minister himself handled the matter, assuring the youth that he was there to address their problems only and hence there was no need to protest. The youth then withdrew their protest.



Mr Adityanath also said that since his government was taken over, many projects had been initiated in this direction.



Underlining how he had given a free hand to police to bring criminals to justice and to ensure safety and security to the people, he said that the rule of law had been established in the state and that all-round prosperity would soon be seen by the people.



The Chief Minister also assured the youth present in the gathering that the state government would soon enrol 1.62 lakh people in the police and 1.32 lakh teachers will also be recruited. He announced that the crackdown on graft and corrupt officials will continue and added that properties and assets of such corrupt officials and government employees will be confiscated.



