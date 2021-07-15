UP's Handling Of Migrant Crisis Praised By Supreme Court: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for free Covid vaccines.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that it was matter of great happiness that the Supreme Court had acknowledged the UP model of handling migrants during the Covid pandemic.

He was addressing a programme to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 133 projects worth about Rs 80 crore for Gorakhpur Rural, Pipraich, Sahjanwa, Bansgaon and others.

Stating that the top court appreciated the UP model, the chief minister said, "We have managed to save the livelihood of migrants by giving them employment opportunities and making them self-reliant."

He said the government was with those people who lost their family due to coronavirus.

"The government will send Rs 4,000 per month to bank accounts of children who lost their parents or to accounts of their legal guardians, besides taking care of their education," he said.

"The government is leaving no stone unturned to develop every town and district of the state. When the entire world was struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all plans and projects of Gorakhpur were completed. With also took care of livelihood of the people," he said.

On coronavirus, he said, "The virus has become weak but has not ended. Every one should make wearing masks a part of their daily routine and adhere to Covid protocol."

Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for free Covid vaccine and said, "Vaccination is a protective shield and the government is providing it for free. Therefore, people should not take it carelessly and get vaccinated with both doses on time."