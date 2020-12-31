14-Year-Old Shoots Classmate Dead Inside Uttar Pradesh Classroom

The accused shot the victim using his uncle's gun.

A Class 10 student shot dead his classmate in a school in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the two boys - both aged 14 - had a fight over seats in the class.

One of them went home and got his uncle's gun and shot the other one dead.

"The two apparently had a fight about sitting in class yesterday. The accused went home and stole a licensed revolver belonging to his uncle, who is in the army and currently home on leave," senior police officer Santosh Kumar Singh said.

"He came to class and shot the other student. He was taken into custody at the scene itself," the police officer added.