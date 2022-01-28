Akhilesh Yadav Says Chopper Delay From Delhi To UP Was "Conspiracy"

UP Elections: Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture with the chopper.

Akhilesh Yadav, who has emerged as a key challenger in Uttar Pradesh, this afternoon alleged that his helicopter was briefly stopped from flying from Delhi to UP's Muzaffarnagar - he called it "losing BJP's conspiracy". Nearly half an hour after accusing the ruling party of halting his chopper, he posted a cheeky tweet - "We are ready to take the flight to victory".

"My helicopter has been halted in Delhi without any reason. It is not being allowed to fly to Muzaffarnagar (in UP). But a BJP leader was just allowed to fly from here. This is losing BJP's conspiracy - a proof of their frustration," the former UP Chief Minister had tweeted in Hindi at around 2:30 pm.

He also shared a photo that shows him standing in front of the helicopter.

"Public knows it all," he added in an attack on the rival party.

The allegation comes just days ahead of the start of the seven-phased elections in the state on February 10.

About 30 minutes later came an update with a swipe. "The misuse of power is a trait of people who are losing. This day would be registered in the history of Samajwadi's struggle. We are ready to take the flight to victory," Mr Yadav, 48, said in another tweet with a photo heading him towards the helicopter.

The BJP is yet to react to the allegation.

Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing a season of crossovers and political attacks ahead of the February-March elections.

As Akhilesh Yadav tries to return to power, the BJP is also using all its might to return the state for a second term. The state, however, has been voting for a change since 2007.

The results will be announced on March 10.