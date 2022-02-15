Senior UP Cop Accused Of Forcing People To Vote For BJP Candidate Husband

Lucknow IG's husband Rajeshwar Singh is contesting from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar seat. (Representational)

Amid ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party wrote a letter to the Election Commission on Monday demanding the transfer of IG, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh for allegedly forcing people to vote for her husband, who is contesting on a BJP ticket.

As per an official statement from the SP, party's state president Naresh Uttam Patel in the letter complained that Laxmi was "pressurizing to vote in favor of BJP candidate, which is affecting the election."

Her husband, Rajeshwar Singh, a former Enforcement Directorate officer, is contesting from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency.

SP has said that it filed a complaint about the issue first on February 7 and then again on February 11, alleging that no action has been taken.

The seven phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh began on February 10. The first two phases of the elections have been completed. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.